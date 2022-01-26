Hallmark

One particular family may hold the key to the magical legend.

If you enjoyed the first installment of the Saturday, January 8, premiere of Hallmark’s Wedding Veil trilogy, you are going to love the second movie starring Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, Lacey Chabert as Avery and Autumn Reeser as Emma. Though the previous feature focused on Avery falling in love, this time, on Saturday, February 12, at 8 pm, it appears that Emma is in for an adventure of her own — in Italy!

More: GAC Family ties Days/Hallmark alum to four-movie deal

Emma and Tracy weren’t as convinced as Avery of the legend that surrounded the wedding veil they bought at an antique store in San Francisco. However, now that Avery, who had been in possession of the veil, has found her happily ever after, in The Wedding Veil Unveiled, Emma sets out on a journey to Italy not only on a teaching assignment but to learn more about the veil’s history. Paolo (Paolo Bernardini), the son of a local lace-making family, will lend a helping hand along the way. And as Emma states in the preview below, “Romance is something you can’t control.”

Of filming the trilogy, Sweeney shared, “I had so much fun getting to work with Lacey and Autumn… Both of these women are such an inspiration to me and I cannot emphasize enough — all that charm and kindness that exudes from them on screen is straight from their core. They are both the most generous, lovely humans. This project has been such a joy to be a part of.”

We can’t wait to see how the magic of the veil plays out for Emma — and stay tuned for more details surrounding the final movie of the trilogy, which will feature an adventure for Sweeney’s Tracy, who realizes that the man she is set to marry might not be the one for her after all. And if you missed the first movie, be sure to set your DVRs for the special encore presentation on Saturday, February 5, at 8pm.

Before you go, take a look through our gallery below filled with year-round gifts for the Hallmark-movie lover in your life.

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube