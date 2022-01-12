Her Life in Pictures: As Days of Our Lives Star Alison Sweeney’s Daughter Turns 13, a Photographic Tribute to a Kiddo Who Is ‘Funny and Strong, Thoughtful and Sensitive… ’
Jill Johnson/JPI
On January 12, 2009, a soap actress fell in love all over again with a precious baby girl.
Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami) started the day by sending her sweet daughter Megan a very special “Happy 13th birthday” shoutout. “I can’t believe how quickly time has flown,” Sweeney began. “Your dad and I are so proud of the young woman you’ve become.”
The actress shared three beautiful photos of Megan, taken by Skye Richards, posing in a blue party dress. She’s seen on the back of a white horse in the first, followed by one carrying balloons and running down a dirt road with a furry friend close behind. And in the last, Megan smiled for the camera with the horse and dog — now that’s coming full circle!
Sweeney talked about how “funny and strong, thoughtful and sensitive, determined and smart” Megan is and expressed how much she is loved and how lucky her and husband David Sanov are to have her as their daughter then closed out the message with, “Welcome to being a teenager!”
Megan’s love of horses started at an early age, as we can see in this 2014 photo with her mom, who had been enjoying “a mother/daughter afternoon.”
Later that same year, Sweeney shared a colorful collage of her and Megan “making fairy houses,” where Megan said “to put down rose petals as a bed inside the leaf.” Adorable!
And apparently she’s a bit of a chef as well. Sweeney gave followers a glimpse inside a fun day of making “elf pancakes with Megan” and her brother Ben.
While on a Vancouver family vacation, Megan took some time out to play and didn’t appear to have a care in the world as she soared high on a swing with cherry blossoms blooming in the background.
In 2015, she found her “microfashion,” as Sweeney put it, with no help from her mom!
She’s as cute as a button all decked out in pink for her first day of school. After Sweeney dropped the kids off, she revealed, “Whew. Now I get to go workout.”
And even the healthiest of snacks are easy to put together. “Making food prep fun helps everyone stick to their healthy resolutions,” the NBC actress expressed with a little assist from her girl.
Join us as we send Megan the very best on her special day! If you’d like to see other soap stars with their real-life kids, feel free to peek through our photo gallery below.