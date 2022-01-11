GAC Family Ties Hallmark Star to a Four-Movie Deal — Plus, What It Means for Fans

Until then, we invite our readers to browse the gallery below filled with new photos of some of her former Days of Our Lives castmates.

However, though some of the actors have signed exclusive deals, it’s not unusual for others to appear on both networks, as well as on Lifetime, LMN and the big screen. So, what can we take away from all of this? Viewers have not one, but two, and maybe three or four places to catch some of their favorite stars in new original features!

Lilley is one of many Hallmark faves who have recently branched out to GAC Family. Back in October, Danica McKellar left the network to join its competitor, now being helmed by Bill Abbott, former CEO of Hallmark’s parent company Crown Media Networks. General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) hosted Hallmark’s Home & Family for years before appearing in GAC Family’s holiday special with his former co-host Debbie Matenopoulos, as well as in A Kindhearted Christmas . Another former Days of Our Lives star Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) starred in Jingle Bell Princess and these are just a few of the big name players who’ve made the leap to the other network. Even Hallmark’s 2019 series When Hope Calls , a spinoff of When Calls the Heart , has found a new home for season 2 on GAC Family.

Of the deal, Lilley shared, “I’m so thankful for every opportunity I’ve had so far as an actress. I truly believe I have the kindest fans, many of you have become my friends, and I’m so excited to share this next chapter and what GAC Family is building with you.”

The actress has always been a fan favorite at Hallmark and recently starred in its new January premiere Where Your Heart Belongs , which can also be seen again this weekend on Saturday, January 15, at 4 pm. Prior to that, she took part in GAC Family’s holiday lineup and appeared in Royally Wrapped for Christmas .

Fans of Days of Our Lives and General Hospital alum Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa; ex-Maxie) will be interested to know that she has just signed a multi-picture deal with GAC Media. Our sister site Deadline has learned exclusively that Lilley will headline four original movies for the network, GAC Family, over the next two years.

