Co-Stars Past and Present Buoy Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering After He Confirms That He Has COVID
John Paschal/JPI
He may be under the weather but his sense of humor is still intact.
Well, it’s official. In his latest Instagram post, Days of Our Lives fave Galen Gering (Rafe) has confirmed that he has indeed tested positive and is currently in the mist of COVID hell. The NBC soap actor shared an “Insta vs. reality” post containing two photos. In the first, Gering is dressed to the nines in a white shirt and black bowtie and in the second, his hair is disheveled, his t-shirt is sweat-ridden and his facial expression tells the true story. “At the dance! The Omicron ball,” he confirmed, along with hashtags that revealed he had a headache and was definitely over it all.
Gering’s daytime peers rushed to send their well wishes. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) encouraged, “Rest up legend,” while his former Passions castmate Travis Schuldt (ex-Ethan) sent his love in the form of a heart emoji. Castmate Eileen Davidson (Kristen) told him to “take care” and Tamara Braun (Ava) stated, “Feel better my friend.” Even his son Jensen came out to show support to his dad with a sad emoji face.
More: Tamara Braun’s fun behind-the-scenes photos with Galen Gering
Last Wednesday, though he hadn’t outright confirmed his diagnosis, Gering gave fans a glimpse into an outdoor adventure and stated, “Seems like a good place to be if one had COVID.”
The Omicron variant has been sweeping across the nation and has affected one soap opera as of late. Just last week we reported that ABC’s General Hospital delayed its return to work production by one week, along with a few of the network’s primetime shows. Though we want everyone to stay as safe as possible, we hope that the surge doesn’t affect daytime any further.
Soaps.com sends Gering a barrel full of well wishes and we hope he’s feeling back to his self very soon.
We were able to see Gering all dressed up in the first pic of his post and now would be the perfect time to see him in another, as well as his co-stars, in the gallery below filled with Days of Our Lives cast photos.