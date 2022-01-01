NBC screenshot

It’s a new year, but the same old Salem.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for January 3 – 7, Salem gets ready to ring in 2022. Read about the details and watch the latest preview.

After Chad realized Lucas was the one who kidnapped Sami and framed EJ for it, Lucas convinced Chad to keep quiet and they’d both get what they wanted. Chad played along, exposing EJ as Sami’s “kidnapper” with financial records that Lucas’ doctored up. Even though EJ maintained Lucas had framed him, Sami didn’t believe it. As Sami tried to come to terms with the betrayal by the love of her life, Chad received news that EJ was removed from DiMera Enterprises by the board, leaving him the sole CEO.

Looking forward to the New Year, Allie and Tripp invited Johnny and Chanel to celebrate with them. None of them have yet to realize that after the devil left Marlena, he took over Johnny! Meanwhile, the Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that John, Marlena, Steve and Kayla get together to countdown to midnight.

In the promo for the first week of 2022, Anna and Tony return to Salem and welcome the new year with EJ, Chanel, Johnny, Allie and Paulina. Fed up with what she sees as Rafe and Nicole’s betrayal, Ava shoves a cake in Rafe’s face! And Sami tells Lucas he’s always been her soul mate and plants a kiss on him. But how will she feel when the truth inevitably comes out about what he did?

Before you go, be sure to check out our gallery of the soap stars we lost in 2021.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube