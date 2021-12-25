Days of Our Lives Preview: [Spoiler] Returns to Salem to Help John and His Family Battle Satan for Marlena’s Soul
John does battle with the devil for a second time to save his Doc.
In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for December 27 – 31, this time it really is the final battle between good and evil. Read about the details and watch the latest preview.
After subduing the MarDevil on Christmas Day, John calls in back-up to do battle with his nemesis… No not Stefano! We are talking about Satan himself.
Eric, back from Africa and once again in his priestly vestments, tells John and the others that they must put up a united front as a family to beat the devil. It’s that age-old adage, love conquers all.
Eric, John, Brady, Belle, Sami, Allie and Johnny gather together around Marlena’s bed to save the soul of the wife, mother, and grandmother they love.
Of course, the devil pulls out all his tricks, including morphing into Kristen (Eileen Davidson) in order to tempt Eric, and then floods his mind with images of him and Kristen being intimate.
Finally, in a last attempt to go free, the devil blackmails Lucas and tells him to untie her, or she’ll tell Sami that it was him and not EJ who kidnapped her and held her hostage all these months!
Let us know in the comments if you’ve been enjoying this storyline, or are you hoping this is the nail in the devil’s proverbial coffin so to speak.
