Hallmark; Jill Johnson/JPI

The New Year, New Movies event is heading into your home.

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas is wrapping up but have no fear, there is a new special on the horizon. On Saturday, January 1, the network will kick off its New Year, New Movies lineup, which will showcase five premieres every Saturday throughout the month — and the best part is, viewers will get to see a soapy face or two!

Be sure to mark your calendars for the 2022 lineup…

Where Your Heart Belongs

A NY marketing executive (Jen Lilley, Days of Our Lives, ex-Theresa) returns home to help with her best friend’s wedding. However, she learns the hard way that support from her family and friends means more than she’d ever imagined. Christopher Russell stars opposite in the premiere on Saturday, January 1, at 8 pm.

The Wedding Veil

The new trilogy starring Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives, Sami), Lacey Chabert (All My Children, young Bianca), Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart fave Kevin McGarry follows three longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. In the first installment, a museum curator, Avery, and her new board member, Peter, find a long-lost painting and begin to investigate the artwork’s origins while planning a gala to unveil its restoration. Tune in Saturday, January 8, at 8 pm.

More: When Calls the Heart renewed for 2022

The Perfect Pairing

An influential and anonymous food and wine critic, Christina (Nazneen Contractor), loses her memory after slipping on ice and falls while visiting a winery. It appears her only hope of discovering who she is lies in the hands of a single father, Michael (Brennan Elliott), and his family, who invite her into their home to help jog her memory. The movie airs Saturday, January 15, at 8 pm.

Romancing the Birthday Girl

Taylor (Emilie Ullerup, Chesapeake Shores) opens a time capsule left by her late mother and locates six envelopes. Each one contains a challenge that is meant to take Taylor out of her comfort zone while she works to complete the tasks. Go along on her journey on Saturday, January 22, at 8 pm.

More: Why Hallmark needs to renew Chesapeake Shores

Butlers in Love

Sparks fly at a prestigious butler academy where Emma (Stacey Farber), who is very determined, and Henry (Corey Cott), who has a bit of a rebellious streak, train to become royal butlers. Watch the final movie in the lineup on Saturday, January 29, at 8 pm.

If you’re still finishing up your holiday shopping you might find something neat for the Hallmark fan in your life in our gift gallery below!