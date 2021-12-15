Howard Wise/JPI

The veteran actor had a good time in great company.

Ahead of his December 15 birthday, Days of Our Lives’ Thaao Penghlis celebrated — and, at the same time, was celebrated by some of his nearest and dearest, he reported on Instagram.

“What a glorious birthday party that my friend Peter Georges threw at his magnificent home,” he shared. And not only did the actor have a blast, he got to do so “with my beautiful co-stars, Leann Hunley (Anna) and Lauren Koslow (Kate).

“The food was superb,” he added. Now, that part wasn’t in the least bit surprising, given that Georges is a well-regarded West Coast restaurateur. But what Tony’s portrayer admitted next was.

“And,” he said, “I behaved.”

In response, one of Penghlis’ followers — with the playful handle delightfullydysfunctional — spoke for all of us, joking, “Behaving? Where’s the fun in that!?”

But seriously, she continued, “Great to see you having a wonderful celebration surrounded by friends and loved ones. Happy birthday! Wishing you many happy returns of the day!”

Penghlis has long enjoyed close relationships with his castmates. It would be almost inevitable, right, considering that he and Hunley were first paired as Tony and Anna nearly 40 years ago, and he and Koslow have been co-stars since the mid-’90s.

Side note: Where has the time gone?

Earlier this month, Penghlis had an early Christmas dinner with Hunley after a day of taping.

In May, the actor teased that Tony’s late twin Andre “is on the other side making new plans as he has a few lives left” in which to reunite with Kate.

