What started as a picture-perfect moment soon went terribly awry… or so it seemed. One moment, Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash (Jake) was taking a beautiful photo with girlfriend Isabella Devoto and his adorable daughter, Harper. The next, he’d taken a tumble and twisted his ankle!

As the ladies in his life tried to ascertain just how much damage had been done, Barash repeatedly cried out in pain even as, oddly, he urged Devoto to stand up. And then, everything came into focus as the “injured” hunk took out a box and Devoto realized she’d been punked. “No!” she shouted with disbelief, the tears beginning to flow as Barash urged Harper to join him on bended knee. “You’re going to help me.”

Instead, an emotional Harper hugged Devoto as Barash took his girlfriend’s hand. “I love you so much,” he declared. “My life without you in it sucks. So I want nothing more in this life than to be your husband.”

Clearly wanting to make sure his daughter understood her place in his life, the actor next turned to Harper. “I always told you you were my No. 1,” he said. “I love nothing more on the planet than you.”

Taking out another box, Dad admitted to Harper, “Everything I do is for you.” He then presented her with a pair of genuine diamond earrings, saying, “I can’t give Bella a diamond without my little girl having a diamond, too.”

The video, which you can watch in its entirety above, concludes with hugs all around (and a final, joyful scream from Devoto. But the fun was only beginning in the comment section, where Barash’s co-star Lamon Archey (Eli) offered his congratulations before quipping that he’d “definitely shed 2-7 tears watching this.” Meanwhile, Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) declared the entire thing an “absolute champion move.”

