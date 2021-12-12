Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Rhonda Stubbins White has died.

On December 8, producer Todd Baker shared the most heartbreaking of all possible news on the Facebook page of Rhonda Stubbins White. “To the friends of Rhonda,” he began, “it is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend… She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith. We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.

“A memorial is currently being planned with a potential Zoom livestream,” he added, promising to update her followers.

A native of Brooklyn, NY, White played drink-slinger Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000. But her career extended far beyond Salem. Before her stint on the soap, she’d appeared on everything from NYPD Blue to ER. She continued to work steadily after her daytime detour, winning raves for her work as cult leader Agnes on Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, a spinoff of his hit The Oval featuring fellow Days of Our Lives alum Matt Cedeño (ex-Brandon).

More: Days of Our Lives star shares a poignant tribute

White “was beautiful inside and out,” her commercial agent told The Wrap. (You can read their full story here.) “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

The New York Post reports that it was ovarian cancer that cut short the actress’ life.

On this somber occasion, pay your respects to all of the soap greats that we’ve lost in 2021 — from Days of Our Lives’ Renee, Philece Sampler, to General Hospital leading man Stuart Damon (Alan) to an All My Children icon who became kind of an Everydad — via the below photo gallery.

Video: YouTube/Movie News