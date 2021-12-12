Days of Our Lives Leading Man’s Dinner Companion Is Too Forking Cute — Watch the Video
The adorable quotient of these two eating together is through the roof.
Days of Our Lives’ Zach Tinker is at it again, melting hearts and breaking the internet. Beyond Salem and A Very Salem Christmas‘ Sonny recently told Soaps.com that he’d be spending the holidays out in Los Angeles with his family, but it looks like he might also have a little extra company this festive season.
A clear dog fan, Tinker’s shared plenty of pics with his pup, but he first introduced us to a tiny gray kitten back on December 2. The actor wished us a good morning as he rubbed the chin of this adorable Russian blue, but honestly, we had no words to respond back.
Quick, someone break out a few dozen heart-eye emojis!
Good morning pic.twitter.com/dTHtCzHTIw
— Zach Tinker (@ZachTinker) December 2, 2021
As if that wasn’t enough, a week later on December 9, Tinker sat down to a quiet meal with just him, his hoodie and his new friend. (And whoever was taking the video, of course.) “Dinner is always nice with this one,” he wrote, with the kitten watching him eat. That little lick at the end there was just too much. We hope the actor shared some dinner!
Dinner is always nice with this one pic.twitter.com/XtSSYjtYQf
— Zach Tinker (@ZachTinker) December 10, 2021
Over on Instagram, he shared the video, saying, “She lives here now.” That was all it took to get his Young & Restless mom Tracey E. Bregman — Lauren to his Fen — responding with an “OMG.”
He also shared an Instagram story from a cat foster parent with the animal rescue organization Kitt Crusaders tagged, so it looks like this adorable fluff ball is a foster kitty. As Kitt Crusaders doesn’t have a shelter yet, they rely on the kindness of animal lovers to care for their cats until they’re adopted — though personally, we think this little one should make a permanent home in Tinker’s hood!
Oh, and just for a little added bonus, she apparently does well with walkies — on a leash, no less!
Hopefully, we’ll get to see more of this adorable kitten before she finds her forever home. In the meantime, you’ll definitely be seeing more of Tinker as Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas debuts on December 16. And keep an eye on Soaps.com, because we’ve got an exclusive interview coming up with Tinker and Chandler Massey about Sonny and Will’s Peacock return!
While we ramp up to that holiday special revolving around the Salem supercouple, why not check out a photo album revisiting Sonny and Will’s relationship through the years? The faces may change, but the drama remains the same!