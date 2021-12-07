Peacock

Salem gets a holiday transformation Hallmark style.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sneak peek photos were previously released for Days of Our Lives’ first-ever holiday movie, A Very Salem Christmas. Now, the full preview is here. As expected, the movie centers on Will writing a script just before Christmas, involving his loved — and a few not-so-loved — ones. He also gets a little help from his super supportive husband, Sonny.

“All the best Christmas movies take place in a quaint little town,” Sonny tells Will in the promo, “full of mom and pop shops and lots of holiday cheer.” If that doesn’t sound like a Hallmark movie then we don’t know what does.

The happy couple go on to muse over those holiday movies being about love. Leading Will to ask, “What’s a good love story without a few twists and turns?”

He’s about to lean into that aspect hardcore, as his fictional version of Salem looks very twisty and turny. That includes appearances in Will’s story by Eileen Davidson’s Kristen, Blake Berris’ Nick, and Greg Rikaart’s Leo. There’s also EJ and Nicole bringing Sydney to see her mother Sami, a nerdy look Xander, John apparently running an inn, and Sami declaring they’re running out of time.

Out of time for what you ask? We don’t exactly know, but it looks like the threat could come from Paulina, who is heard giving a villainous cackle. However, Marlena could give her a run for her money, as she turns to a higher being for help.

“We’re going to need some help down here,” Marlena says, looking skyward. “Maybe even a Christmas miracle.”

And is it just us or do we spot round two of Will, Sonny and Chad in drag? And is that Chanel we see kissing Tripp? There’s a lot going on in that promo, you just might have to watch a few times to catch everything.

A Very Salem Christmas premieres on Peacock on December 16. Will you be watching? Tell us what you think in the comments and then look through our gift guide for the Days of Our Lives lovers in your life.

Video: Peacock/YouTube