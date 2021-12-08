John Paschal/JPI

One of the best gifts of all is the joy of becoming parents.

This holiday is going to be a big deal for Days of Our Lives fave Billy Flynn (Chad). Why? Because it won’t be just him and his beautiful wife Gina Comparetto, as Flynn explained, “It’ll be our first Christmas with the little guy.”

Back in October, Comparetto revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram with a series of photos with Flynn — and her baby bump. And last night, her proud hubby shared a few of his own straight from a Christmas tree lot. Flynn smiled for the camera, beside his wife, and stated, “It’s that time of year… and this year our Christmas tree picking tradition was extra special knowing it’ll be our first Christmas with the little guy.” And in the second pic, we got a glimpse of Comparetto’s growing bump.

His daytime friends quickly jumped into the comments to share their happiness for the couple. Former castmate Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny) sent his congratulations and said, “Exciting times,” as Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) gushed, “Ah-dorable.” Even Greg Rikaart (ex-Leo; Young & Restless, Kevin) couldn’t resist saying “q-tees” to describe them.

More: Days stars’ daughter grows up before your eyes

Last year’s Christmas photo featured Flynn and Comparetto wearing matching holiday-striped onesies, along with their three cats, and we can’t wait to see their shot this season!

And speaking of the holidays… Have you finished all of your shopping? If you have a Days of Our Lives fan on your nice list that is hard to buy for, you just might find the perfect something in our Salem gift guide in the photo gallery below.