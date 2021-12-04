Days of Our Lives Preview: Sami Finally Returns to Salem Only To Walk In On Her Worst Nightmare
NBC screenshot
Tis the season for giving, and giving back!
In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for December 6 – 10, Sami’s back in Salem and some are sure to be surprised. Read about the details and watch the latest preview.
Having been abducted and held against her will since August, Sami finally was able to steal a cellphone away from one of her guards. The first person she called was her mother, which was a big mistake. In a moment of clarity, Marlena was able to tell Sami that she’d been possessed again, but hey, that’s not exactly a big secret anymore. In her second attempt, she finally got through to Ali, who was with Lucas at the time. Lucas was able to get a track on her location and promised he was coming for her.
Based on the preview for next week, it’s a safe bet to assume that Lucas does rescue Sami. And it looks like the first thing she does is race home to her husband EJ. You know, the one who threw her out for cheating with Lucas the last time she saw him. Sami is in for a shock and discovers the hard way that EJ has moved on, er, make that moved backwards seeing he’s now with someone from his past… Nicole! Finding her sworn enemy in bed with her husband doesn’t go over well with Sami.
Of course, what we all really want to know is, who abducted Sami? EJ appears to have the biggest motive, but is he innocent or guilty? Let us know in the comments who you think abducted Sami.
Of course, what we all really want to know is, who abducted Sami? EJ appears to have the biggest motive, but is he innocent or guilty? Let us know in the comments who you think abducted Sami.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube