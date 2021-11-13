Days of Our Lives Preview: Paulina’s Worst Nightmare Comes True on Her Wedding Day
NBC Screenshot
Kristen continues to try to seduce John.
In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for November 15 – 19, all hell is going to break loose, as if it already hasn’t. Read about the details and watch the latest preview.
Paulina’s wedding day to Abe arrives, and she couldn’t be happier. However, her happiness isn’t going to last. As everyone knows, a wedding in Salem isn’t a wedding without drama, and a heap ton of it is headed Paulina’s way!
Paulina has tried hard to keep the truth that she, not her sister, is Lani’s biological mother. Her own mother Olivia has been key in pushing her daughter not to reveal the truth and break Lani and Abe’s hearts. However, when the devil is officiating at your wedding, all bets are off.
Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate Paulina’s other daughter Chanel isn’t thrilled about the wedding and doesn’t even want to attend. The MarDevil takes note of this and decides to play games with her, and in the preview, we hear her reveal, “Paulina and Lani are mother and daughter!” Cue the shocked faces at the ceremony, which looks to grind to a halt.
Meanwhile, the MarDevil’s other minion, Susan, has transformed herself into Kristen, but played by Eileen Davidson. Down in the DiMera crypt Kristen tries to get John to admit that he still wants her, and does a seductive dance to try push him into breaking his vows to Marlena by sleeping with her. We’re pretty sure John will give that one a hard pass!
As we wait to find out how the scenario of two Kristens plays out, browse our gallery of the most recast soap characters.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube