Days of Our Lives’ Lauren Koslow Shares the Miraculous Story of Her Reunion With Her Firstborn: They Were ‘Lost to Each Other for Nearly a Lifetime’
Chris Haston/NBC
“Across the unfolding of time and space,” she said, they found one another anew.
Over the years on Days of Our Lives, Lauren Koslow’s Kate has seen her share of heartbreak, loss and reunions. A mother of six, she only got to know and love most of her kids long after they were grown. In real life, though, Koslow’s raised three beautiful children with her husband of over 30 years, Nick Schillace.
So when the actress took to Instagram to share the stunning, joyous news that she’d been reunited with her firstborn, we couldn’t help but feel our hearts skip a beat… then soar for her happiness.
“I can wish my firstborn, my son Josh, happy birthday,” she wrote. “We were separated three days after his birth and lost to each other for nearly a lifetime.”
Koslow was clearly, understandably, overflowing with joy, “never-ending love and a healing heart.” She explained that she and Josh had found each other earlier in the year thanks to “the mystery of the miracle” — and some high-tech DNA testing. “So here we are,” she concluded with beautiful simplicity. “We begin again.”
Though we don’t know the story of their separation and reunion, it doesn’t seem like an accident that they reconnected. But whether Koslow shares that story someday or keeps it close to her heart, we’re just happy for her and her son.
It’s hard not to get choked up seeing the joy on Josh’s face as he hugs his mom, or the easy bond as they walk hand in hand through the woods. As the actress encouraged “those of you still searching — never give up hope. Love finds a way.”
Can’t get enough photos of soap stars with their real-life kids? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got plenty more for you to dig through while you dry your eyes and reflect on Koslow’s stunning, miraculous story.