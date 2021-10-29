Jill Johnson/JPI

A new little one will make the former daytime star’s family one of five.

It’s an exciting time for Days of Our Lives alum and Hallmark star Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) who shared a very special announcement today — in fun video fashion. “Surprise!” She’s expecting!

The actress posted a video of herself on Instagram wearing a holiday sweatshirt and standing in front of a Christmas tree. As she talked about all of the beautiful ornaments, Lilley abruptly stopped and asked, “Wait, what is that?” She singled out a red blub with a plaid ribbon and read, “Baby Wayne!”

In an exclusive with People, Lilley gushed about the pregnancy with husband Jason Wayne, “I’m so, so happy… [we’re] going to have to get a bus now.”

More: Y&R actress shares daughter’s fun recipe

Their new little one will join half-brothers Kayden and Jeffrey, who Lilley and Wayne adopted after being foster parents to the boys, as well as their daughter Julie, who Lilley gave birth to in 2019. While Julie was planned, the actress revealed to the magazine that “this was definitely a surprise.” One she found out while off filming her upcoming holiday movie.

But there was a twist…

Though Lilley felt different and shared, “I don’t know what it is with me, but I honestly will know like day after conception, I’m very aware of my body,” she took a pregnancy test and it came back negative. Not able to shake the feeling, she ended up taking another test and it came back positive.

More: Hallmark’s full Countdown to Christmas movie schedule

From all of us at Soaps.com, we send our congratulations to Lilley and her family! Be sure to watch her new movie, Royally Wrapped for Christmas, which premieres on GAC Family on Monday, November 27.

Lilley made our list as being one of Hallmark’s most popular stars. Find out who else made the top 20, including other former soap actors, in our photo gallery below.