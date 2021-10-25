Peacock

It’s a simple tip, yet could prove valuable beyond words!

We’ve all done it. Something pops up in our Facebook or Instagram feed and we decide to share it. Perhaps it’s a meme that amused us or a Soaps story we know fellow fans will want to read. Every now and then, however, we come across something that’s bigger, something that upon reading makes us think, “This is important. I need to pass this along.”

Such was the case with what Deidre Hall recently posted to her Instagram feed. Like the Days of Our Lives star, we don’t know who first thought the life hack worth posting. But also like Marlena’s portrayer, we think it’s something worth sharing far and wide.

More: The Days reunion we thought we’d never see

The post offers advice on what to do if you find yourself in a situation in which you need help but notice that your cellphone battery is dying or signal is spotty.

“Change the voicemail on your phone to a message that gives your approximate location, the time, the date, your situation [lost, out of gas, car broken down, injured, etc… ] and any special instructions such as [that] you are staying with the car, you are walking toward a town, etc.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deidre Hall (@deidrehall_official)

The hope is that even should your cellphone die, anyone attempting to call you will hear the outgoing message on your voicemail and be able to send help

More: An unexpected recast, real-life wedding and other news

As some pointed out, your first move should, of course, be to call 9-1-1, especially if you suspect your phone is so close to dying that it may only have juice enough for one call. However, as a back-up plan, the idea of changing your voicemail sounds pretty solid to us, and certainly worth passing along!

Before sharing this story with someone in your life, why not hit the comments section with similar good advice you’ve received over the years? What better way for the soap community to stand beside one another than by keep each other safe? Then relive some of Marlena’s most dramatic moments — including a few situations from which she definitely needed rescuing — in the gallery below!