Days of Our Lives’ Billy Flynn and His Wife Announce Their Pregnancy With a Series of Gorgeous 1960s-Inspired Photos
Jill Johnson/JPI
Daytime star’s family is about to get bigger by one.
Congratulations are in order for Days of Our Lives fave Billy Flynn (Chad) and his wife, actress Gina Comparetto. Over the weekend, she posted eight beautiful 1960s-inpired photos with her husband, showing off her baby bump and shared, “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes…”
Yes, their first child together! Dressed in a beautiful blue sundress Comparetto thanked her friend Jessica for taking the professional photos, which you can view on her Instagram page, and expressed, “We will cherish them forever and we love you!” She went on to also send props to artist Maryann, “for the gorgeous, 60s-inspired hair and makeup that you did! You’re truly the best!”
In another series of photos, the couple looked at the baby book What to Expect When You’re Expecting while Flynn shaved and brushed his teeth.
And in the last set of shots, Flynn pushed his wife on a swing followed by the couple snuggling with Comparetto’s arms wrapped around her baby bump.
Some of Flynn’s castmates — past and present — chimed in with their well wishes. Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa), a mom herself, gushed, “Oh my gosh! Yay! Congrats! Kids are the best thing ever.” Sal Stowers (Lani) stated, “This makes my heart so happy! Congratulations you two,” as Eric Martsolf (Brady) commented, “Beautiful shots. Cheers kids.”
Flynn and Comparetto married on October 1, 2016, in an outdoor ceremony and here’s a soapy fun fact for you: Comparetto appeared in a June episode of Days of Our Lives as Lisa in 2016.
