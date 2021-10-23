Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash Shares a Heart-Melting Father/Daughter Photo That’s Pure ‘M-A-G-I-C’
Jill Johnson/JPI
You’re never too big to be daddy’s little girl!
There’s probably not a parent on the planet who hasn’t, at one point or another, looked at their child and thought, “If I could freeze time, this is the moment I would preserve forever.” Of course, babies will become toddlers who will become teenagers, seemingly in the blink of an eye. But along the way, if we’re very lucky, we manage to capture moments which will stay with us always.
Moments like the one Brandon Barash posted to Instagram, showing himself with daughter Harper, each of their faces lit up with the kind of smile that comes from deep within. Moments that are, as his simple caption sums up so beautifully, “M-A-G-I-C.”
View this post on Instagram
As observers, we’ve felt blessed that Harper’s parents — Barash and former wife/co-star Kirsten Storms (Maxie, General Hospital) — have allowed us to share in the happiness that radiates from their beautiful daughter. It’s almost impossible to believe that already, we’re rapidly approaching the girl’s eighth birthday, yet January 7th is only a few short months away.
More: Flip through our scrapbook of Harper’s life in photos
Given that Days of Our Lives’ Jake has had a rough go of it lately — what with being the primary suspect in the shooting of a beloved Salem local — we suspect Barash loves nothing more than leaving his alter ego’s stressful life behind and enjoying as much time with Harper as possible. After all, time is fleeting, and before we know it, these halcyon days will be fewer and farther between. Because they grow up oh so quickly.
Given that we’re all clearly caught up in our feels, why not keep that going by checkout the gallery below featuring other daytime faves and moments they, too, caught with their children?