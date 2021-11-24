Aaron Montgomery, Jill Johnson, Paul Skipper/JPI

A tradition that celebrates an iconic Salem name.

It’s that time of year again, when the snow starts to fall in some places and Days of Our Lives fans are preparing for the holidays — and anxiously awaiting the hanging of the Horton ornaments and the new bulb reveals. Who will get their very own decoration to hang on the Christmas tree this year? While we wait to see, let’s take a look back at the tradition and how it all began.

The very first Horton ornaments were created over 50 years ago by Tom Horton’s mother. In 1966, seven ornaments featuring the character names of Tom, Alice, Bill, Mickey, Marie, Addie and Tommy Jr. were revealed. A few years later, Alice took over and began creating new ornaments for family members and those they loved to be included on the Christmas tree.

Though it’s customary that only members of the Horton family, as well as their spouses, get to have an ornament, the NBC soap paid a tribute to some of those lost in the 9/11 attacks by adding additional bulbs on the tree during the holidays in 2001.

In 2018, the show created a video to highlight some of its Christmases in Salem focusing on the holiday tradition. Have a look:

Last year, everyone believed Ciara had died and Ben was forced to hang his newly gifted ornament on the tree by himself. Now that she’s back, the couple can hang their ornaments together.

Would you like to have some Horton family ornaments to hang on your Christmas tree this year? Well, you can! Our shopping guide in the gallery below is filled with photos of various fun gifts for that Days of Our Lives fan on your list.

