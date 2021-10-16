As Days of Our Lives Fans Anxiously Count Down to Sami’s Return, Celebrate the the 37th Anniversary of the Pot Stirrer’s ‘Debut’ With a Photo Gallery Full of Indelible Memories
It was double trouble for Marlena and Roman on October 16, 1984: That’s the day they welcomed into the world not just one child but two. (And you don’t need us to tell you which of them would be raising hell forevermore!)
There’s not a soul alive (or dead, for that matter) whose life hadn’t been changed if a child was added to the mix. But when that child is Days of Our Lives’ Sami Brady, the change signifies a whole lot more than just sleepless nights, soccer practices and playdates. Heck, if Marlena or Roman ever got more than a couple of winks after the October 16, 1984, birth of their daughter and her angelic twin brother, Eric, we’d be surprised.
Poor Marlena was already dealing with a lot of stress as her due date drew near. The impending arrival of her and Roman’s kids was bringing to the forefront of her mind tear-stained memories of her and ex-husband Don’s baby, who succumbed to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome not long after he was born. (Watch how the Bradys handle the issue here.)
Turned out, Sami’s health was a nonissue. However, she and Eric could easily have been used as pawns in the long-running Brady/DiMera feud. So after Marlena’s disappearance, their dad shipped them off to Colorado, where their birth year was changed to 1977 and Sami, apparently, grew into quite the teenage hellion.
