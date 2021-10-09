NBC screenshot

Something wicked this way comes as a storm brews in Salem.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for October 11 -15, the Devil is carrying out a sinister plan! Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

EJ recently asked his favorite ex-wife Nicole out on a date. While their marriage wasn’t always the happiest at times, Nicole has been in a rut lately when it comes to male companionship. However, after seeing them together, Rafe admits to Nicole that the thought of her with EJ makes his blood boil and jealous as hell. Is Rafe and EJ’s old feud over the same woman about to be revived?

As Gabi continues her rivalry with Ava, she warned Jake that Philip is using his past as the Vitalli family enforcer against them. Philip has Carmine on his side, and the information he has could land Jake in hot water with the law. Gabi is willing to give up her company for him, but Jake won’t allow it. Jake confronts Philip and warns him getting in bed with the mob always comes at a price. Seeing this isn’t Philip’s first time at the mob rodeo, one would think he’d know better!

After a session with Marlena, Ben admitted his greatest fear is that any child he has could inherit his family’s genetic pension for mental instability and killer instincts. He seemed convinced having a baby was a bad idea, but then the Devil gave Marlena a message that she must make sure Ben and Ciara procreate. It seems what the Devil wants he gets because Ben tells Ciara in this teaser video that they should have a baby.

Of course, as they proceed, a strange wind blows into their room, while across town, Marlena once again levitates!

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube