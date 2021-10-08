Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

A lunch date to remember.

We would have loved to have been a fly on the wall during Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Mary Beth Evans’ (Kayla) lunch date yesterday. Why? Because they welcomed a special guest — one that is very familiar and very much missed on Days of Our Lives. Nichols shared a beautiful ‘family’ photo with Evans and their Salem daughter Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) and gushed, “Little Sweetness lunch! Our baby girl, Shelley Hennig.”

He couldn’t contain just how happy it made him to be back together and expressed, “So proud of our girl! Next time we’ll have all the Johnsons together!”

In a video, Hennig waved to the fans and said, “So, I’m back from Europe,” then looked at Nichols and Evans and asked, “Is that where I was?” Evans immediately asked, “Where did you go?” then said, “No, no, no…” and recalled what storyline had taken Hennig’s character off the show, to which Nichols interjected, “I don’t remember any of this.”

Of their reunion, Mary Beth shared, “What a treat to be with our baby girl today… our hearts were full!” She too promised that next time they’d get James Lastovic (ex-Joey) to join them so their family would “be complete.”

Hennig also shared the same group shot as Nichols but in her second photo, she treated followers to a Salem family flashback with the hashtag reading: DOOL, never forget. The former daytime star played the role from 2007 to 2017.

