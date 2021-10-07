Chris Haston/NBC

“I’m elated to have been a part of your very special day,” she told pal Cat Day.

On October 7, Days of Our Lives’ Emily O’Brien celebrated not only almost a quarter of a century of friendship with Cat Day, she also celebrated her fellow actor’s vintage wedding. Even after “23 years of friendship,” Gwen’s portrayer marveled, “we still give each other uncontrollable belly laughs… ”

Lest you doubt that the duo really give each other the giggles and then some, O’Brien shared photos of them doing exactly that, and we’ll be damned if their joy isn’t contagious. Click below and see if you can scroll through the shots without at very least smiling.

Mind you, the soap vet, who also played Jana on The Young and the Restless, wasn’t only cheering her relationship with Day, she was also expressing her delight at her friend’s nuptials. “Cat, I’m elated to have been a part of your very special day!” she wrote.

In a separate post, O’Brien dropped “snippets” from the “I do” to-do, pictures of everything from the bridal party going all Bridesmaids to a hidden passageway straight out of Clue to a donut station.

Sorry, we’re gonna need a minute just to gaze at that donut station and drool. (And yes, it looks a lot like the picture below; don’t judge us!)

