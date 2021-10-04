On His Anniversary With His Fiancée, Days of Our Lives’ Lucas Adams Reflects Upon ‘Six Years of Falling Madly in Love With You Every Second of Every Day’
Jill Johnson/JPI
The NBC soap star wants the world to know just how he feels about the special woman in his life.
Days of Our Lives actor Lucas Adams (Tripp) had a lot to celebrate on Sunday. He shared a bunch of photos with his fiancée Shelby Wulfert to celebrate six very special years. The NBC soap star expressed, “Six years of falling madly in love with you every second of every day” and went on to credit her as his “best friend, my partner in this life, and my forever love” with “six in and forever to go!”
Wulfert replied in the comments, “I love you so much honey, happy anniversary” then went on to share photos of her own captioned, “Six years with the love of my life, so grateful for every moment with you babe. Happy Anniversary! Let’s do this for forever.”
And some of Adams’ castmates even chimed in with their congratulations. Victoria Konefal (Ciara) joked, “Happy anniversary to my favorite mom and dad. Love you both so much,” as Eric Martsolf (Brady) sent a big, “Cheers,” while Sal Stowers (Lani) couldn’t get enough of the couple and gave a shoutout, “You two!”
Back in July, Adams announced, “Well… I asked my best friend a question the other day” and shared a photo with Wulfert showing off her beautiful engagement ring.
