Jill Johnson/JPI

Daytime star’s followers have spoken, but did your pick make the cut?

Days of Our Lives vet Arianne Zucker took to social media for help and asked fans, “After Eric left, what is Nicole to do?!” She wanted to hear exactly what they thought the future held for her character — more specifically, in the love department.

After urging fans to visit her stories and vote in the poll, Zucker returned with the final results. “Wow!” she exclaimed. “The results are in from yesterday’s poll in my stories! Rafe is the winner!”

Out of 2,592 votes, Rafe came in with 1,259 with 667 saying neither and 666 cheering for EJ.

However some fans posted comments wishing that a Brady option would have been in the mix, some even wanted Daniel to return from the dead while others still wanted her to reunite with Eric. “Such interesting comments in my feed,” she replied and shared they encouraged her to do a different poll in the future. “This is fun. Stay tuned!”

Do you agree with the winner? Does Nicole really belong with Rafe or one of the other picks? Maybe you’d like to see another hot tryst with Xander? Tell us your storyline thoughts in the comment section then be sure to check out our five picks in the photo gallery below — guys who could help Nicole get over Eric — from a few months back when it became clear that things were doomed for the couple.

