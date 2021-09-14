Days of Our Lives’ Sami Is Still MIA, But Alison Sweeney Has News That Just Might Leave You Feeling Like Her: ‘So Excited’
Jill Johnson/JPI
Daytime star spreads some early Christmas cheer.
We may not know where Sami is at the moment but Days of Our Lives fan favorite Alison Sweeney has been spotted behind the camera. The actress shared a photo from the set of her new Christmas movie and announced, “Bringing Christmas cheer to you! So excited for this Christmas movie. And the Monday motivation is inspiring us all!”
Now, it isn’t clear whether the movie is one of Hallmark’s for the network’s upcoming Countdown to Christmas event, which kicks off on Friday, October 22, but Sweeney did include a hashtag that could very well be a tease into its working title, Open by Christmas. Stay tuned! We’ll be back to update readers with more details on Sweeney’s movie when they are released.
For those who need a refresher, we last saw Sami on Wednesday, August 11, when someone came up behind her and chloroformed her outside of Rafe’s place. Though EJ claims to have no idea where his wife is, following the reveal of her affair with Lucas, Marlena and Allie have received texts from her phone saying that she wants to be alone to figure things out.
This is a soap, after all, and we know that someone else is likely behind those texts, which leads us to believe that we may already have figured out who kidnapped Sami.
While we wait to watch the drama unfold, take a look back at the many lies and loves of Sami in our photo gallery below.
