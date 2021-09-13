NBCUniversal

A new promo for the show has sent delighted shivers down our spines — and just in time for Halloween!

“Something wicked this way comes,” read the text over the creepy trailer that Days of Our Lives dropped on September 13. And just when we thought that the clip couldn’t get any more chilling, the camera panned across Horton Square, lights flared, and we heard the unmistakable cackle of the demon that took possession of Marlena back in 1994.

Yup, this fall, the NBC soap is revisiting the legendary storyline that showed us all such a devil of a good time!

Although no date has been given as to when the story will begin or how long it will play out, the show does promise unexpected twists and turns as well as the return of familiar faces who may (or may not) save the day. “This time around,” says the press material, “the devil knows no bounds!”

Now, at last, we understand what Deidre Hall was talking about at this year’s Daytime Emmys when she told Soaps.com that “we’ve got something coming up in [where] you’re going to go, ‘I don’t even know if I can go for that!’”

Despite any trepidation that the veteran actress might have had, she wouldn’t have raised any objections. “I never believe that it’s the actor’s job to dictate story,” she said. “I believe it’s the actor’s job to interpret what’s on the page and make it come to life.

“But,” she added with a twinkle in her eye, “these next few months? I have had such a rockin’ good time, and it’s gonna be all on the screen. It’s coming!”

As to what fans would think of the storyline, which she couldn’t disclose at the time, Hall wasn’t quite sure. “I’ll be curious to see how this plays out,” she said, adding in a sly tone, “I’m treading a little lightly here!”

WATCH: Marlena’s famous levitation scene

What do you think, Days of Our Lives fans? Are you ready for Marlena to once again be able to say, "The devil made me do it"? Or are you like, "Aw, hell, no!" to this idea?