John Paschal/JPI

The NBC soap star says goodbye to her beautiful furbaby and posts precious photos filled with fond memories.

Today we want to take a moment to send Days of Our Lives vet Lauren Koslow (Kate) our deepest condolences. The actress shared that her beloved dog Boomer has passed away.

Along with various photos featuring her dog during special times with family — from puppy to adulthood — Koslow posted a quote from American poet and Pulitzer Prize winner Mary Oliver followed her own expression of sadness, “Our hearts are broken but I know you stayed as long as you could.” Last August, the family lost their dog Ferg, to which she stated, “Once more you are with your beloved Fergie, healthy and whole and free of pain.”

She closed out her post with the song lyrics from “If I Had Words,” along with hashtags urging fans to adopt, not shop, and to save a life by rescuing a furry friend in need.

More: Soap alum’s mission to save four-legged friends

Anyone who’s opened their hearts and homes to a furbaby quickly makes them a part of their family. And when we lose them, we lose just that — a beloved member. Last year, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont (Bill) opened up about his loss and admitted that it took him a month to be able to even talk about it. “I was too heartbroken to post anything.” The actor has since added a new pup to his household.

We hope Koslow can take comfort in her memories of Boomer.

View our new Beyond Salem cast photos in the gallery below and get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.