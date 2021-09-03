Peacock

The Emmy winner is back in potentially in more than one role!

As Beyond Salem gets ready to launch on Peacock on September 6, Days of Our Lives fans have been thrilled by the news that Eileen Davidson’s reprising her role as Kristen DiMera for the limited digital series. The iconic villainess of NBC’s soap has been most recently played by Stacy Haiduk as Davidson made the decision to step away from full-time acting. She continues to appear occasionally as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless.

The digital show also reunites her with one of her besties from her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former Days of Our Lives co-star Lisa Rinna (Billie Reed). She celebrated this in a recent tweet saying, “The Dynamic Duo is together again! Can’t wait for you to see Lisa Rinna and me back in action – along with many more familiar faces – in Beyond Salem! Stay tuned to Peacock’s stories for my Instagram takeover next week!” So not only are we being treated to the return of Davidson, but she’s going to take over the network’s Instagram!

However, even more revealing from her tweet is the outfit Davidson is sporting in the selfie. Any fan of the show and Davidson’s characters could identify it from a mile away. Yes, that appears to be Davidson in Sister Mary Moira’s getup!

Sister Mary Moira was just one of Susan Banks’ siblings, Kristen’s look-a-like that Stefano used to impregnate her so Kristen could pass baby E.J. off as John Black’s son. There was also Penelope, who was mistaken for Kristen and shot and killed by Edmund Crumb and their mob-prone brother Thomas Banks. Sister Mary Moira often served as the quartet’s moral compass and rational thinker. Davidson’s tweet has us wondering whether she will reprise any of her other roles? After all, Susan has that psychic vibe and could help them solve the mystery of the stolen Alamain Peacock the series is centered around, and Thomas could be behind the heist.

