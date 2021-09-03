Jill Johnson/JPI

Cin gets a surprise in New Orleans.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ben and Ciara are eagerly anticipating their New Orleans honeymoon but they might not be ready for what they’re about to discover. As seen in the clip below from Beyond Salem, premiering Monday, September 6 on the Peacock streaming service, the newlyweds get way more than they bargained for.

Before their big run-in, Princess Gina is on Ciara’s mind as she frantically tries to call her mother regarding her alter ego. When she has no luck getting a hold of Hope, Ciara urgently tries to think of who else she can call — until Ben spots a leopard print, tiara-wearing woman peering into a shop’s window.

“Do you think that’s…” Ben asks.

“Who else could it be,” Ciara responds.

The lovebirds run over to confront the woman, as Ciara says, “Mom?”

When the woman turns around, it’s none other than… Well, see for yourself below:

Recognize anyone in this exclusive clip from @peacocktv’s #DOOLBeyondSalem? We’ll give you a hint: 👄 pic.twitter.com/ozLQ6v4JRp — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 3, 2021

As for what else to expect in Beyond Salem, Chad visits Will and Sonny in Phoenix, while Paulina, Abe, Eli and Lani find adventure in Miami. In another part of the world, John and Marlena go to Zurich on a case, which just so happens to be Tony and Anna’s destination to help heal Carrie’s marriage. Plus, Kristen, Leo and Shane return, as does Billie — but you already know that from the video above.

Will you be watching the Days of Our Lives limited series all next week? Tell us what you’re most excited for and then look through the Beyond Salem cast portraits in the photo gallery below. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.