Peacock

A co-star’s slip let the cat out of the proverbial bag.

Apparently, nobody bothered to tell Eileen Davidson that the part she’d be playing on the Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem was supposed to be a secret. They also didn’t tell Lisa Rinna (Billie) that Davidson even being part of the cast was being kept under wraps. Whoops.

So in early August, when Rinna reported to work and saw Davidson in the makeup chair, she posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, “Look who I found!” Before long, tongues were wagging and rumors were swirling. Although it certainly looked as if Davidson would be playing Kristen — especially given that she was wearing that character’s iconic red dress — nobody would actually confirm her alter ego’s identity.

Until Davidson herself spilled the beans to Soap Opera Network. “Well, I’m assuming the cat’s out of the bag, right?” she said. “So yes, [I’m playing Kristen], and it was supposed to be, I guess, a spoiler reveal… I don’t know, but we’re all just kind of winging it and doing our best, and I don’t know who else I’d be playing! I hadn’t even thought about it.”

More: How and where to watch Beyond Salem

Of course, fans had all kinds of ideas about who else she might be playing, especially given that during Davidson’s original legendary run, she was seen as not only Kristen but lookalikes Sister Mary Moira, Susan Banks, Thomas Banks and Penelope Kent. Could she also be playing one or more of those characters?

More: Kristen’s disturbing, troubling criminal history

“I could be,” Davidson teased. “You’ll have to watch, but I mean it would be sad to miss an opportunity to actually be able to bring out the other girls, you know what I’m saying? So that’s why it was kind of like a playground for me. Too much fun!”

That said, it doesn’t sound as if Davidson is particularly interested in diving back into Kristen’s world on a full-time basis. “I’m not big on super-long commitments at this point in my life,” she admits. “I’m not saying I never will be again, but right now, I’m really enjoying what I’ve got going.”

What does Davidson’s appearance as Kristen on Beyond Salem mean for Stacy Haiduk, who’s been playing the part on Days of Our Lives since 2018? Asked if perhaps they are both playing the same part, Davidson replied, “I would assume. This is a mini-series. Stacy has got a great gig over there. She’s fantastic in the role and this is kind of the best of everything… well, for me anyway!”

As we wait to see exactly how things play out both in Salem and Beyond, check out these gorgeous new galleries featuring the spinoff’s cast. Then hit the comments section to tell us what you think of Davidson stepping back into Kristen’s pumps.