So gorgeous are the images, they put the “beyond” in Beyond Salem.

As the Monday, Sept. 6, premiere of Peacock’s limited-series Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem draws ever nearer, NBC’s streaming service has released a collection of striking new portraits of the cast that are all but guaranteed to turn heads.

Included among the images are hot shots of supercouples like Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal’s Ben and Ciara — “Cin” to their shippers — and Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall’s John and Marlena — “Jarlena” to theirs. There are also gorgeous pics of everyone from Lamon Archey, who of course plays Eli, to Eileen Davidson, who is playing…

Well, actually, that remains a question mark. Peacock isn’t saying whether the Emmy winner, who also recurs as The Young and the Restless‘ Ashley, will be reprising her former role of Kristen, Susan or some other member of their whackadoo family. (Although you have to admit, that picture is very Kristen, no?)

How to ‘Go Beyond,’ So to Speak

If you’re late to the party, you’ll probably want to know that Beyond Salem will only be available in the US via NBC’s steaming app, Peacock. Earlier this year, NBC made Peacock the exclusive home to Days of Our Lives second-run viewings. In the past, the soap had been available via the NBC app, NBC.com and other venues. But as of July 6, Peacock became the exclusive streaming home of the serial and, by extension, its spinoff.

The good news is that signing up for Peacock is easy and free. There are, of course, options which allow access to exclusive and premium content ($4.99 a month), as well as an option to watch most shows and movies without commercials ($9.99 a month). For more info or to create your Peacock account, click here.

Now then, to take a gander at those photos, just click on the photo gallery below and let them wash over you in all their fabulosity, like, you know, sands through the hourglass.