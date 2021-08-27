NBC screenshot

Get ready for an adventure Beyond Salem!

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for August 30 – September 3, many in Salem are ready to hit the road! Read on for the scoop.

As Days of Our Lives gets ready to launch the Peacock exclusive Beyond Salem, next week the show will set up all the drama that is to come!

Recently reunited after Ciara had lost her memory and almost married Theo, Ben and Ciara hit the road on her motorcycle. Well, it’s actually the one she inherited from father Bo. But they are determined to go on a great outdoor adventure for their honeymoon. The only problem? Ciara runs out of a very important item! Could their shared dreams about what is in their future be about to come true?

Meanwhile, John and Marlena make plans to head to Zurich, Switzerland, while Chad is headed to Phoenix, Arizona to visit good friends Sonny and Will. Finally, Paulina, Abe, Lani, and Eli are off to beautiful Miami, Florida.

Chloe recently departed on a business trip with Brady. Philip was annoyed by the out-of-town excursion, suspecting Brady was using it to get closer to his girlfriend. He warned Brady what would happen should he cross a line with Chloe. So imagine his shock to learn Chloe and Brady checked into a motel together. From this promo, they’re looking rather… comfy!

