You never know who is coming and going in Salem.

Days of Our Lives is known for its very busy revolving door. An actor might announce that they’re leaving the show, taking their beloved character with them, only to return months later, in the process mending their fans’ broken hearts. So, despite a couple of the actors in the most recent cast photo gallery below having already left by the time of this article’s publication, the good news is, all is almost never lost when it comes to the cast of the NBC soap opera.

In fact, the show likes its actors and characters so much, it’s created a new way to keep them around. In case you haven’t heard (and we’re pretty sure you have), Days of Our Lives will premiere a spinoff, Beyond Salem, on the Peacock streaming service, allowing several current characters to get more airtime, while meeting up with those fans are still missing — like Will, Sonny, Shane, Billie and so many more.

Of course, the sudser is filled with plenty of members of the cast who have been playing their characters for decades, even if they’ve taken a break here and there. There are also a few recasts that allow Salemites to never leave or to return anew with different actors taking them in unforeseen directions. Heck, Days of Our Lives has even given some actors more than one role to play over the years.

So, feast your eyes on the gorgeous cast of Days of Our Lives in the photo gallery below. It includes new, veteran, recast and recently departed actors — and be sure to keep an eye out for newly added photos as they're made available.