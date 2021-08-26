Jill Johnson/JPI

The love of an animal lasts forever.

Today is National Dog Day and Selling Sunset and Days of Our Lives alum Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan) is making it her mission to find homes for the millions of dogs currently living in shelters. “Coming from a background of dealing with homelessness, my heart understands,” Stause says. “[T]o be able to completely change a dog’s life and give them a forever home has always sat with me and just been something that I’m really passionate about.”

Teaming up with PETA for their new campaign, Give a Dog In a Shelter a Dream Home, the actress introduces fans to her beloved senior dog Gracie and shares how she came to find her furever home with Stause.

Fans may recall a few years back when Stause opened up about her homeless past and these days she urges everyone to do right by adopting dogs from animal shelters and never buying them from breeders or pet shops. Statistics show that an estimated 10% of them land in shelters, where many end up euthanized.

More: Soap stars and their pets

And if the first video didn’t melt your heart, watch Stause take Gracie on her own private home tour.

“There are already too many dogs that don’t have homes,” Stause says. “And some of these dogs just need Hollywood makeovers. Don’t we all?”

And when it comes to Hollywood makeovers, Stause just might be doing some in her new midcentury ranch. Take a tour of her home in our photo gallery below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: PETA/YouTube