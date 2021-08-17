Howard Wise/JPI

Daytime star travels to Knoxville, Tennessee for her next big project.

Days of Our Lives’ Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) has been working on a new film and will appear on the big screen in the upcoming feature Nothing Is Impossible as Ryan Aikens. The faith-based film surrounds how a high school janitor’s life changes when an NBA team holds open tryouts. Not only will he get a second chance with the NBA but with love as well.

The NBC soap opera actress posted a few behind-the-scenes photos on the set with her co-stars and shared, “Hard at work and hardly working with my friends [Steven Bauer] and [Harry Lennix] on our new film Nothing Is Impossible.”

Bjorlin traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to shoot scenes, and her husband Grant Turnbull was quick to give his thanks to Bauer and Lennix under her Instagram post for “looking after my wife for two weeks.”

Some of her current and former castmates chimed in with well wishes, including Brandon Barash (Jake), who replied to the news with some celebratory emojis. Farah Fath Galfond (ex-Mimi) gushed, “Ya look extra pretty,” and The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso (Rey; Salem’s ex-Dario) simply stated, “Amazing.”

Of the film, director Matt Shapira told WVLT-TV 8 News, “It’s a movie about inspiring people to always believe that despite things not working out as planned, there’s always a second chance of opportunity at a different stage in your life.”

Be sure to keep an eye out for Bjorlin’s latest project and take a look back in time in our photo gallery below at some of Chloe’s romantic partners in Salem.

