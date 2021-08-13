Days of Our Lives’ Bryan Dattilo Says a Bittersweet Goodbye to His Four-Legged Family Member After ‘13 Years of Love and Devotion’
John Paschal/JPI
The Rainbow Bridge is filled with meadows and hills and is a place where all animals can feel young again.
We are saddened to report and wanted to send Days of Our Lives’ Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) our condolences on the loss of his dear pup, Shamus Ace Dattilo. The NBC soap actor shared a photo of his furbaby on Instagram and expressed, “I3 years of love and devotion. RIP.”
More: Finola Hughes shares loss of her dog
Last July, Dattilo posted a video of Shamus, a German shorthaired pointer, and his other dog, an English springer spaniel, taking a cool swim in the family pool. Absolutely adorable.
It’s never easy losing a pet. They are members of our family, ones many grown up with and spend years making fun memoires to always remember. We hope the actor and his family can take some comfort in the years they had with Shamus.
Speaking of family, on a happier note, in July, Dattilo saluted his beloved wife Elizabeth on the completion of her breast-cancer treatment and stated, “So proud!” A few days later, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and he gushed, “Still in love… Together we found the way.”
Fans can view another photo of Dattilo and his wife, as well as other Days of Our Lives stars and their real-life partners, in our photo gallery below.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.