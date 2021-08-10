As Days of Our Lives Vet Drops Heart-Melting Pics From Her Daughter’s ‘Tea for Two’ Years Old Birthday Party, She Marvels That ‘Dreams Do Come True’
A childhood vision brought to life in the most precious way.
Days of Our Lives alum and Hallmark star Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) made one of her childhood dreams come true this past weekend. And the best part is, she did it all in the name of her daughter! The former NBC soap actress and her husband Jason Wayne, along with brothers Kayden and Jeffrey, recently celebrated Julie Evangeline’s second birthday and the proud mama hosted a Tea for Two party.
Of the party theme, Lilley shared, “Ever since I was a little girl, I knew if I ever had the joy of having a little girl, then for her second birthday, I would host a Tea for Two birthday party.”
The photos of Julie Evangeline and her guests were enough to melt anyone’s heart — not to mention the delicious spread of goodies. Everything from fruit bowls to cookies with cute little teacups and saucers “and yes, I even made a salami rose,” Lilley stated then revealed, “Also, my best friend Julie, who inspired Julie’s name, got to attend with her precious children, and it was so touching.”
The actress gushed about how blessed she is “to be your momma” and closed out the birthday post by sending her love and a big “Cheers to you! Dreams do come true.”
We are so happy Lilley gave us a glimpse into the special festivities and maybe she gave fans an idea or two for a future party for their little ones as well!
Have a look at more soap stars and their real-life kids in our photo gallery below