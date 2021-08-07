NBC screenshot

Some secrets come out, while others are kept.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for August 9 – 13, Ciara remembers! Read on for the scoop.

As the NBC soap returns after its hiatus due to the Summer Olympics, we pick up where we left off with Ben chauffering Ciara to her wedding, or so she thinks! She soon realizes she’s being kidnapped, but where does he plan to take her? Where ever it is, Ciara finally remembers. The question is, what does she remember, and will it be enough to reunite her and Ben?

Meanwhile, armed with Kristen’s letter, EJ angrily confronts a tearful Sami for cheating on him. As Sami warns Lucas, he waltzes straight into the DiMera mansion where EJ is waiting. Will the two men duke it out for Sami’s love? And if forced to choose, who will Sami pick? Or perhaps not wanting to repeat their past feud they’ll both dump Sami!

In a second preview, Marla Gibbs makes her debut as Paulina’s mother, reuniting her with her former 227 co-star Jackée Harry. In the preview Allie wakes up in bed with both Tripp and Chanel, which we are betting is a nightmare reflecting the fact that Allie is torn between the two. Meanwhile, Paulina is less than pleased to see her mother, but Chanel welcomes her grandma with open arms. However, it seems mother knows something about Paulina!

