More casting news that is sure to get viewers talking about what’s to come.

Last week, Soaps.com brought fans exciting news surrounding the Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem, which will stream exclusively on Peacock and feature some of your current faves including Ben, Ciara, John, Marlena and many others! Now, we have more casting notes to report.

Thaao Penghlis will be back as Tony, along with Leann Hunley as Anna, Christie Clark as Carrie, Austin Peck as Austin, The Young and the Restless’ Greg Rikaart as Leo, Chandler Massey as Will and — recast alert! — Young & Restless alum Zachary Atticus Tinker (ex-Fenmore) as Sonny.

Clark shared a photo of her and Peck and cheered, “The countdown is on!”

Fans will be taken on a journey for the hunt of stolen gems across the globe. It all starts over a long weekend, as John and Marlena travel to Zurich, while Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans. Chad heads to Phoenix to visit some old friends, and Abe, Paulina, Lani and Eli take a much needed vacation in Miami.

With everyone off in different locales, they will all become embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. Danger will likely lurk around various corners, as ISA agent Billie Reed races against time across the globe in search of the missing treasure.

Promised to be packed with romance, action, drama and surprises, Days of our Lives fans will spend five days with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way!

