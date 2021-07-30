Days of Our Lives’ Eric Martsolf Drops a Beautiful Family Portrait to Celebrate His 50th Birthday — Plus, When Did His Boys Grow Up?!?
Jill Johnson/JPI
The actor’s Instagram post filled us with feels.
When Eric Martsolf hit the big five-oh on July 27, he didn’t do so alone. As he shared on Instagram, he celebrated with “my tribe” — wife Lisa and their twin sons, Chase and Mason — and gave “a special shout-out to them, especially the knockout in raspberry next to me, for making turning 50 a helluva good time.”
When a lot of folks reach such a milestone, they wind up asking themselves, “Sheesh, where did the time go?” But the Days of Our Lives leading man wasn’t filled with regret but gratitude. “Aging isn’t tough, it’s simply a gift,” said Brady’s portrayer. “I know that now.”
No doubt helping the actor maintain his sanguine outlook is his better half. “Babe,” he wrote to his missus, “your thoughtfulness these past days has overwhelmed me. I love ya.”
View this post on Instagram
Gotta say, we never would’ve guessed in a million years that Martsolf was anywhere near 50. But props to him for being one of the daytime MVPs who doesn’t hide from but owns their age. (You can check out our celebration of the others here.)
Side note: Is anyone else shocked to see how big Chase and Mason had gotten? It seems like only yesterday that the 15-year-olds were… well, not 15. They were the moppets who showed up in pictures like this.
