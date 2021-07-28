Image: John Paschal/JPI

Soap opera alum enjoys some downtime away from the hustle and bustle of the real estate world.

Things couldn’t be better for former Days of Our Lives actress Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan) these days. She’s been settling into her new Hollywood Hills home and has reentered the dating scene — with her boss Jason Oppenheim. The Selling Sunset star and her real estate broker are indeed an item, as confirmed by People.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim shared with the magazine. “I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

The actress shared numerous photos on her Instagram page during a trip to Capri, Italy captioned, “The JLo effect.” The fun was documented with everything from bathing suit shots with Oppenheim and friends to fun excursions to a very sweet picture of Stause placing a kiss on her new man’s head, to which he returned a kiss of his own to his gal’s neck.

Prior to her dating reveal, Oppenheim posted a photo alongside Stause and others to announce, “Off to Italy, then Greece,” and she replied, “I. Am. So. Excited!”

We’re glad to see Stause enjoying herself! For those who haven’t been following the actress after her very public divorce to The Young and the Restless’ Justin Hartley (ex-Adam), she briefly dated Dancing With the Stars’ Keo Motsepe and in March a source reported to Entertainment Tonight that she was “surrounding herself with good friends and loved ones.” That’s the best way to come full circle after a very rough time!

Before you go, take a tour of Stause' Hollywood Hills home