It looks like your favorite Days of Our Lives character will be packing their bags and setting off on the adventure of a lifetime. But the fun won’t be happening on NBC, as the action will take place during what’s being described as a five-episode, limited-run series for the network’s streaming site, Peacock.

While few details are available, here’s what we know: The story begins with several fan favorites deciding they need to get out of town for their own reasons. Ben and Ciara (clearly reunited by this point) take off for a romantic getaway in New Orleans, while John and Marlena find themselves traveling to Zurich. A reunion with old friends takes Chad to Phoenix (an interestingly named place for him to go, given Stefano’s legendary nickname), while Abe, Paulina, Lani and Eli enjoy a little fun in the Miami sun.

Despite them being scattered around the globe, our Salemites will find themselves united by the search for stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could lead to very big, very bad consequences back in their beloved hometown. With a mystery this big, you know the ISA is going to be involved… which is when Billie Reed (special guest Lisa Rinna) enters the picture!

“I love the character of Billie Reed,” Rinna admitted when we chatted with her earlier this year. Perhaps prophetically, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added that she “would probably always go back whenever they ask.”

No word yet on exactly when the new series will hit the streaming service. In announcing the news, NBC and Peacock hinted that other familiar faces and "beloved characters" will pop up over the course of Beyond Salem… so let the guessing games begin as to who they might be!