Days of Our Lives’ Sexiest Stars ‘Clap Back’ at ‘Hallmark Hunks’ — for a Good Cause [VIDEO]
No way were Salem’s finest going to let themselves be outdone.
It all started when Hallmark mainstay and Days of Our Lives alum Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) launched ChristmasIsNotCancelled.com to lend a hand to families in need and enlisted some of her hottest Hallmark peers to help promote the contest. Here’s that video:
Getting wind of the effort, Lilley’s Salem buddies immediately wanted in, and to put it mildly, they went all-out with their swoon-worthy video. As the actress put it in her July 10 Instagram post, “Sexy soap stars clap back to help kids.”
In the alternately hot and hilarious clip — which proves once and for all that the guys are the type who’d give you the shirts off their backs — Eric Martsolf (Brady) says, “You know what, Hallmark hunks? We want to help kids, too.”
From there, Billy Flynn (Chad), Galen Gering (Rafe), Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel), Christopher Sean (ex-Paul) and more pull out all the stops to get viewers worked up. Um, about the contest, that is.
Lamon Archey (Eli) even pulls off a spectacular trick that puts the emphasis on the pec. (If that doesn’t make him the hit of every party… !)
To see the video in full, press PLAY above. And to enter Lilley’s contest for a chance to win a share of $25,000 in prizes — and do a good deed at the same time — swing by ChristmasIsNotCancelled.com. C’mon, you wouldn’t want to disappoint the fellas, would you?
