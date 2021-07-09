Jill Johnson/JPI

Congratulations are in order for Lucas Adams and girlfriend — sorry, fiancée — Shelby Wulfert.

Seriously, though — could they be any cuter? We already knew that Lucas Adams was rarely at a loss for words when it came to discussing his feelings for significant other Shelby Wulfert. For instance, on their anniversary as a couple back in the fall of 2020, he Instagrammed that “today marks five years with the love of my life!

“I love you more than anything in the universe, and I am so grateful to be able to love you more and more every day,” he continued. “You are my world, sweetheart… Here’s to so many, more.”

After reading a message like that, we suppose it was hardly a surprise when Tripp’s portrayer announced in exceptionally adorable fashion that he’d requested Wulfert’s hand in marriage. “Well… ” he captioned a pair of photos of himself with his new fiancée rocking a sparkly new engagement ring, “I asked my best friend a question the other day.”

Judging from how ecstatically smitten they look, there can be no question that she said yes! In response, Instagram all but exploded in well wishes, many of them from the actor’s castmates, from former Claire Olivia Rose Keegan to current Claire Isabel Durant. “Cannot express how happy I am,” wrote Victoria Konefal (Ciara). “Wow.”

“Congrats, my dude!!!” exclaimed Billy Flynn (Chad), while Marci Miller (Abigail) simply cheered, “Yay!!!” with a sampler platter of joyful emojis.

On your way to the comments to add your congratulations to the pile, stop off at the below photo gallery, a collection of images to which we may someday have to add Adams and Wulfert's — it's pictures of soaps' longest-married soap stars.