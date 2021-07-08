John Paschal/JPI

On July 7, the actor shared good news with his Instagram followers.

When Bryan Dattilo’s wife Elizabeth was diagnosed with breast cancer, it was… Well, you can well imagine what kind of time it was for the couple. In fact, when the Days of Our Lives vet spoke with Soap Opera Digest this spring, he admitted that the best part about still playing Lucas was “qualifying for health insurance.

“It’s been a tough situation,” he continued. “To have the security of health insurance through [work] has been a godsend, I’m not going to lie… If I wasn’t back on contract, I probably wouldn’t have had the advantages of health insurance, so for that, I am extremely grateful.”

More: Days of Our Lives’ all-time wildest plots [PHOTOS]

And now, the fan favorite has another reason to be thankful: On July 7, Elizabeth was able to ring the bell signifying that she had completed her breast-cancer treatment. “Go ahead, honey,” he cheered. “Ring that bell. You deserve it! So proud!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dattilo Bryan (@bryan.dattilo)

On this upbeat occasion, stop off at the photo gallery below and check out photos of other Days of Our Lives stars and their real-life significant others. And while you’re here, be sure to sign up for the Soaps.com newsletter to ensure that you never miss another article.