The workweek can be hectic for many, and though everyone tries to either watch their favorite soap operas daily — or at the very least DVR them — there is some new viewing information for fans of NBC’s Days of Our Lives. While in the past, everyone was able to catch up on the day’s happenings in Salem via NBC’s official website, as well as the DOOL app, but now, if you miss an episode there is only one place where you are able to stream it online.

From today forward, the NBC soap will solely be available to stream — for free — exclusively on Peacock, the same day, at 8 pm EST. As the show explained on their Instagram page, “Best way to make our day? Binging more Days. Watch new episodes weekdays on NBC and stream exclusively on PeacockTV the same night!”

And don’t forget, Soaps.com offers daily in-depth Days of Our Lives recaps, including episode photos, for our readers.

While we’ve covered all of the ways to keep you in touch with the Salem storylines going on, we also have a fun gallery to share filled with photos of your favorite actors behind-the-scenes as you’ve never seen them before! Check out the hilarious bloopers below.

