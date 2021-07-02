Sean Smith/JPI

A woman of many talents.

We regret to report the sad passing of soap opera alum Philece Sampler, who was 67 years old. The news comes today from her friend, USA Today bestselling author Peggy Webb, who shared a photo with Sampler and stated, “My dear friend Philece Sampler died unexpectedly at her home in L.A. She was an enormously talented actress with a loving heart and a kind soul.”

My dear friend Philece Sampler died unexpectedly at her home in L.A. She was an enormously talented actress w/a loving heart & a kind soul pic.twitter.com/hLJCE70Qva — Peggy Webb (@PeggyWebbAuthor) July 2, 2021

Born on July 16, 1953 in San Angelo, Texas, Sampler had an extensive career outside of daytime with nearly 200 credits, including playing the role of Betty Ross on the 1990’s series The Incredible Hulk. Her voice could also be heard in numerous animations, and longtime soap fans will remember the actress from her roles on Another World as Donna Love Hudson and Days of Our Lives as Renee DuMonde, the daughter of Stefano DiMera.

Her Salem character’s fate was short-lived when she was found stabbed in the back, along with the feather of a black raven. In the end, it was revealed that her life had been taken by the Salem Slasher and the poison from on the knife’s blade was ultimately what killed her.

Here’s a photo taken in 2015 of Sampler (on the right) with some of the Days of Our Lives cast including Leann Hunley (Anna), Miranda Wilson (ex-Megan ) and the late Joseph Mascolo (ex-Stefano).

Soaps.com sends the actress’ family and friends our deepest condolences.

